PUC signs off on $750 million Xcel wind energy project

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $750 million wind farm “repowering” project, one of several proposals from the utility to help speed up the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Xcel plans to retool several existing wind farms, projecting that ratepayers will save $160 million through efficiency gains. The Public Utilities Commission unanimously agreed on Wednesday despite opposition from the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Xcel’s project involves rebuilding wind-power plants with new technology and bigger blades that will extend their life spans by about 10 years.