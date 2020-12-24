Red Kettle Campaign’s goal reached!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign was a success. Christina Knudsen, the Development Director for The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, said the financial goal this year was $860,000, which was accomplished.

"We could not have done it without the generosity of the community, our match days, all those who have mailed in donations, and everyone else," Knudsen said. "We are just so humbled and grateful for everybody for what they have done."

Scott Iverson, one of the bell ringers for the Salvation Army, said it's a Christmas Eve tradition to help ring bells for the campaign.

"There is plenty of time to go off and have your own time with your family and do things for Christmas," Iverson said. "The Salvation Army does so many great things for everybody, so a couple of hours dedicate to help people is no problem at all for us."

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's largest fundraiser during the year and accounts for about 1/3 of the annual budget. The money donated helps fund various programs provided by the Army, including the emergency shelter and meal program.

You could donate here if you missed the bell ringers.