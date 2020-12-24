Tiny dancer staying safely on their toes amid the Pandemic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The show must go on, it's phrase taking on greater meaning for performers amid the pandemic. This year is full of new normals, for the tiny, masked dancers at Misty's Dance Unlimited in Onalaska, it means performing their annual holiday performance for friends and family via zoom.

"Having grandparents today on the screen has been so amazing to watch the joy in the kids faces to have a special someone here to watch them, and nice that we can provide that opportunity even though we can't gather on the stage," said Cindy Anneke, Instructor, Misty's Dance Unlimited.

Anneke has continued teaching classes throughout the coronavirus emergency.

"When you're dancing in class its just like your dancing as though COVID is not here and I think that is probably the best part of my job is that we kind of forget for 30 minutes that COVID is happening," said Anneke.

However, they're not forgetting about COVID0-19 completely.

"Definitely there are logistics, wearing masks, sanitizing hands, we have the dots on the floor, so that they stay six feet apart," said Anneke.

Staff at Misty's say that keeping the kids dancing is not only important for their physical health, but for their mental health as well.

"I think normalcy is important for them at this point. I have children myself," said Anneke.

The owner at Misty's agrees.

"We need kids to have as many normal anchors and milestones in this season as possible, so being able to celebrate their semester of effort with their Christmas cookie social performance is very important," said Misty Lown.

Lown said they've had five cases of coronavirus since the outbreak started. They've also limited enrollment as an added safety precaution.