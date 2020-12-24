Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — An arrest warrant shows that a UPS employee accused of fatally assaulting a co-worker delivering packages told police he stabbed the man before fleeing into the woods. The warrant released Thursday said 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand told police he stabbed 28-year-old Nathan Burk before fleeing into the woods. The motive remains unclear. Bertrand was arraigned Thursday on murder charges. The arrest warrant was posted by the Waterbury Republican-American and said Bertrand was working as Burk’s assistant.