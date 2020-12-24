What you need to know when traveling this holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - With snow covering the ground Christmas Eve morning and the holidays upon us, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to encourage drivers to stay safe while traveling.

Starting Christmas Day and going until New Year's Day, the 'Drive sober or get pulled over' holiday highway safety campaign begins as a way to help everyone reduce tragedy and travel safely.

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours starting Christmas morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that during the pandemic, alcohol and drug abuse has increased nationwide which is why this year, this campaign is so important.

They recommend that if you plan to celebrate, designate a driver or download the "Drive safe" mobile app which includes a free ride. Some restaurants and taverns even have a Safe Ride program that customers can use.

If you see an impaired driver, they said not to hesitate to call 9-1-1 as you may save a life or reduce the risk of tragedy.