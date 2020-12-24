Winter clothing drive for Washburn neighborhood a success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People in need in the Washburn neighborhood in La Crosse can stay warm this winter thanks to the generosity of others.

Mayo Clinic Health System, the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative, the System of Care program, and La Crosse Police Department Washburn Neighborhood resource officers partnered to collect winter clothing from December 4-18.

The drive gathered items such as coats, hats, gloves, snow pants, boots, and socks.

The resource officers, schools, and social workers plan to distribute the clothing to those in need in the coming days.