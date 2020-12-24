Winter storm leaves Dakotas, Minnesota with bitter cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and bitter cold are pummeling the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin as the region digs out from a winter storm that closed interstate highways and grounded flights.

The winter storm has moved eastward, bringing snow into northern Wisconsin, while the Dakotas and Minnesota were left with clear skies, but icy wind.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories across the upper Midwest lasting until the afternoon.

It alerted some parts of North Dakota and Minnesota that wind chills could be 40 F below zero.

The storm has presented a dramatic change for a region that had experienced weeks of mostly mild weather.