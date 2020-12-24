Wisconsin National Guard resumes F-16 flights after crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-based Wisconsin National Guard fighter squadron has resumed F-16 flights after grounding pilots in the wake of a fatal crash earlier this month.

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of the 115th Fighter Wing died Dec. 8 when his F-16 went down in Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest.

The fighter wing paused all flights following the crash. The Wisconsin State Journal reports pilots resumed flying Dec. 15.

The 115th's spokeswoman told the newspaper she couldn't provide any information on an ongoing investigation into Jones' crash.

The crash marked the third time an F-16 from the 115th has crashed in the past 25 years.