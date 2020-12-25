A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

ROME (AP) — Curfews, quarantines and even border closings have complicated Christmas celebrations for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many. One newlywed couple in Bangkok, quarantined in a hotel, ordered up a Christmas tree they decorated with mementoes from their travels together. Other loved ones were kept apart by pandemic precautions. In Colombia, border closures meant many migrants from Venezuela couldn’t go home to families in their homeland for Christmas as they have in the past. Due to a virus resurgence in Italy, Pope Francis opted to deliver his Christmas speech from inside the Vatican instead of from his balcony over St. Peter’s Square.