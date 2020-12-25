Black River Memorial gets first shipment, begins vaccinating healthcare workers

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The first healthcare workers at Black River Memorial Hospital received a COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday.

Approximately 100 staff members got the vaccine.

According to a statement from the hospital, Kathy Guenther, an Emergency Department RN, got the first dose of the vaccine. As she sat down to get the shot, those around her began to cheer and applaud.

The Chief Nursing Officer at BRMH, Melissa Bergerson, who also was one of the people vaccinated, said, "“I am so incredibly proud of the BRMH team for the work they do each and every day. The measures we have taken to fight this pandemic have stretched us in ways we could have never imagined but our team is resilient and always put the needs of our patients first. Being able to help facilitate this glimmer of hope for our staff and community is an incredible step forward.”

The hosptial is awaiting additional shipments to continue their vaccination program.