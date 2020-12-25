Japan adopts green growth plan to go carbon free by 2050

TOKYO (AP) — Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in about 15 years in a plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ambitious pledge to go carbon free by 2050. The plan announced Friday also aims to generate nearly $2 trillion growth in green business and investment. The “green growth strategy” urges utilities to bolster renewables and hydrogen while calling for auto industries to go carbon free by the mid-2030s. Sugahas pledged to achieve a net carbon zero emissions in 30 years. He said green investment is an opportunity for growth not a burden.