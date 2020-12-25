Lawyers seek relief for ‘broken’ convicted philanthropist

NEW YORK (AP) — Opera-loving philanthropist Alberto Vilar — once worth nearly a billion dollars — is seeking financial relief from what his lawyers describe as a destitute existence that leaves him sleeping on a couch in a shared studio apartment. The lawyers asked a Manhattan federal judge Thursday to let him keep his monthly $2,200 social security check rather than have a portion siphoned off to provide restitution to investors he defrauded. The 80-year-old Vilar left prison in 2018 after serving a nine-year sentence. He was convicted in 2008 of conspiracy and investment adviser fraud, among other charges. His San Francisco-based financial fund thrived in the 1980s and 1990s before technology stocks collapsed and spoiled the profits he had promised investors.