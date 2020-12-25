Man in serious condition after being hit by a car on Hwy 53

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) – A man is expected to survive but a scary crash captured on dashcam has him in serious condition.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, there were multiple crashes and slide-ins on Highway 53 near the Chippewa County line.

The sheriff’s office says a 27-year-old man was driving too fast for conditions when he lost control and hit a 29-year-old man who was standing on the shoulder outside of his vehicle.

The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries to his legs. He is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office is using the incident to remind people to slow down and leave extra space when conditions are not ideal.