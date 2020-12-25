Reenactment of Washington’s crossing Delaware goes online

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning is taking place in this COVID-19 impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online. Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view” of the event since crowd-size restrictions barred holding it this year. Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.