Bloomington police chief announces retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Bloomington, Minnesota has announced he plans to retire at the end of January and take a position leading the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Police Chief Jeff Potts will complete a 29-year career at the department that began when he became a patrol officer at age 23. He has been police chief for 12 years. Potts, 52, willl become the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police in February.