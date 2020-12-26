Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Four more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 31 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Four more people were added Saturday to the number of those who have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 31 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,070 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 80 from the day prior.

Of those, 238 are in the ICU, down 10 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 632 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,261 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The four new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,683 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 433,414 or 92.5 percent, are considered recovered.

There were 41 total COVID patients in the Western Region of Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon. The region comprises Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three COVID patients are currently in the ICU.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 954 6 2.86 Crawford 1,534 12 4.43 Grant 4,028 77 12.29 Jackson 2,325 16 16 La Crosse 9,775 54 40.14 Monroe 3,370 23 21.86 Trempealeau 2,888 28 8.71 Vernon 1,478 26 11.29

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

