EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom has made public the vast agreement set to govern future trade and cooperation between them from Jan. 1. The deal, if endorsed by EU countries and lawmakers on both sides of the English Channel, will set the 27-nation bloc’s ties with its former member country on a new but far more distant footing. Politicians and businesses will now dig through more than 1,240 pages of text to work out its implications. EU envoys are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the document, drawn up over nine intense months of talks. It’s likely to be endorsed over the next week and enter force provisionally on New Year’s Day.