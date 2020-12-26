Evers: Criminal justice reforms likely in next state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he'll likely include criminal justice reforms in the next state budget as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism.

The governor told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that the executive budget will “hopefully” include proposals to resolve criminal justice disparities.

He declined to offer specifics.

Evers called on the Legislature to meet in a special session in August to consider a number of police reform proposals, including banning chokeholds, creating use-of-force standards, and grants for organizations working on ways to mediate conflicts and prevent violence.

Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in less than a minute without taking any action.