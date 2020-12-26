Minnesota reports 57 COVID-19 deaths, 1 in Houston County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota has recorded another 57 deaths among people who contracted COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,107.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,170 new cases of the coronavirus from tests that were completed on Thursday.

One of the deaths was in Houston County according to MDH. The person was between 95-99 when they passed away.

Twenty-three new cases were reported in Fillmore County. Houston County recorded 14, while Winona County saw 19 additional cases.

The state has seen a drop in new cases in recent weeks, with the average number of new cases reported each day dropping by nearly 61% over the last two weeks.

Health officials in the last week have seen an average of 1,788 new cases each day.