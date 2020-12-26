One airlifted to a local hospital after semi vs. SUV crash near Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - One person was airlifted from the scene of a crash between an SUV and a semi Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue were called to I-94 by mile post 125 West for the collision at 12:06 p.m.

Because of the nature of the crash, air transport for one of the people involved was immediately requested.

Fire and EMS crews got the person, who they said was alert, safely out of the SUV which collided with the back end of the semi's trailer.

I-94 was closed by the scene for approximately 15 minutes to allow GundersenAir to land and load the patient, who was then flown to a local healthcare facility. The person's condition wasn't released.

One lane of I-94 westbound was closed for about two hours while fire and rescue crews were on the scene.

The photos with this story are from the Black River Falls Fire and Rescue.