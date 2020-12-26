One killed in Trempealeau County crash

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is killed in a collision between a car and truck Saturday afternoon near Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 12:11 p.m. on State Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road.

The initial investigation showed that a southbound passenger car was in opposite lane when it struck an oncoming northbound truck.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was airlifted by Mayo Air Ambulance to a nearby hospital with what the sheriff's office said were serious injuries.

The drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

Names of the two drivers won't be released until notification of families is completed.

An investigation into the crash continues according to the sheriff's office.

The road was closed for approximately three hours due to the crash.

News app viewers can see the map here