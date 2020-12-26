Packers activate center Corey Linsley from injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games.

The Packers have added him to the injury report with no game status designation for their Sunday night game with the Tennessee Titans.

Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games before going on injured reserve Dec. 5.

Linsley suffered a knee injury Nov. 29 as the Packers were defeating the Chicago Bears 41-25.