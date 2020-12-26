Post-Christmas shopping and return policies

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WOXW) - The holiday season looked different for many this year, but for some stores like PopCon and Zumiez, business remained the same or even increased.

After being forced to close in March, both stores, located in Valley View Mall, took a hit but they say the holiday season went well for them and business was better than expected with a lot of community support.

"It went better than we anticipated," said Jason Blanchard, Zumiez store manager. "We saw peaks and valleys like any business would but where we thought we would take a landslide, we actually came out on top."

PopCon owner, Tod Wilson, said he expected sales to be down this year, but they were actually up a bit. He explained that by owning a small business, you get into a routine, but the pandemic challenged him unlike anything before.

"The season went pretty well it's obviously been a real challenging year and you never make up for being down two and a half months like we were when we shut down earlier this year, but our customers have been real good to us and I'm pleased with how we are ending the year," said Wilson.

At Zumiez, Blanchard said they saw an uptick in digital sales, and there were a lot less impulsive shoppers as everyone was trying to stay safe. He said they saw business come in spurts rather than all at once which is what typically happens.

The day after Christmas is a big shopping day for many people because of gift cards received as presents. Blanchard said Zumiez already had 30 online orders when he arrived at the store the day after Christmas. At PopCon, Wilson made sure the store was well stocked for those coming out to use their gift cards.

"We make sure that we are well stocked for after Christmas sale because we know people will be coming out specifically for that," said Wilson.

Although some stores are changing their return policies this year amidst the pandemic, both Zumiez and Popcon said their policies will remain pretty much the same. At Zumiez, Blanchard said they will just be taking extra precautions when the returns come in.

"We will put it in its own separate bag and let it sanitize for a couple days in the back room before putting it back on the floor," said Blanchard.

They have also extended their return policy to 60 days after Christmas to give people a little extra time to get there. At PopCon, Wilson said they don't have many returns typically so their policies have not changed.

Now that the holidays are over, both Blanchard and Wilson said that they feel relieved.

"Now that the storm is over, we can kind of go back to normal and helping people at a normal pace versus quickly," said Blanchard.

"There's always kind of a relieved feeling and I think especially this year," said Wilson. "We are looking forward to a real good year next year and I'm confident that by Spring, or late Spring, things will be returning to normal."

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau provided shoppers with some tips about post-holiday shopping this year for those making exchanges and returns.

~Get to know store policies

~Understad online store return policies

~Get details about product warranty

~Keep recipets and packaging. Most stores only allow returns with both

~Bring your ID in case they ask!