Protests keep up against Israeli PM as new election looms

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis protesters are calling on their prime minister to resign just days after the country was plunged into a new national election. The protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence for months, slamming him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. They also say he cannot lead the country while under indictment for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing. While turnout was lower than previous demonstrations amid colder weather Saturday, the protesters have a new impetus in news that Israel is headed toward its fourth election in two years in March. Netanyahu is facing new challenges from defectors from his conservative Likud Party.