Rockford Police: 3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say three people are dead and at least three more are injured after an active shooting situation at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says a person of interest is in custody, and it is no longer an active shooter situation.

"We have person of interest in custody. The officers are still working the scene, the state's attorney's office has been apprised," O'Shea said on scene Saturday evening.

The conditions of the three people injured have not been confirmed. At least two teenagers were shot. Police could not say if the victims were patrons or workers of Don Carter.

Police say around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, they received a call that someone had opened fire inside the bowling alley. When police arrived, they found multiple victims and a person of interest who is now in custody.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area, and say it will be shut down for hours as they finish the investigation.

Don Carter lanes posted on Facebook at around 7:20 p.m. "Pray please."

After tonight, Rockford has recorded 35 murders in 2020, marking the deadliest year on record in the city's history.

13 WREX will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.