Winter makes its presence known this week

Chilly Saturday

Aside from feeling pretty chilly on Saturday, our highs were right around average for this time of year. La Crosse ended up making it to 27 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky, and 26 is our average high. We will stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper teens generally.

Light Snow Sunday

The forecast for Sunday is a little messy. We reside on the northern extent of tomorrow system. A light snow is likely for the region. It is looking to spread in late morning and stick around off an on throughout most of our Sunday. Since it will be rather light, snow totals look minor. Generally expecting anywhere from a trace to 1" of snow, some models hinting at localized 2" for some, mainly near Madison. I am expecting the light snow to be scattered in nature, and not everyone will see accumulation. Only minor travel impacts are looking possible, so keep that in mind if you have to get out on Sunday.

Bigger Storm Taking Shape

The upcoming forecast has cold nights and multiple snow chances. Highs Sunday make it to the upper 20s, with low teens for Monday morning. Then dry Monday but a bigger storm system is taking shape for Tuesday into parts of Wednesday. Right now, it looks we will be in the "mainly snow" quadrant of this storm, and some of this snowfall will likely be wet and heavy. Latest model trends are keeping our area in the swath of higher snow totals. This is TENTATIVE of course, but some models hinting at over 6" which could cause major travel headaches. Stay tuned to our forecast!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears