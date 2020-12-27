30 years of service

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Finding the right career can become a challenge.

Some people just know what they want to do. For others, it's trial and error.

And then there are people who are helped by others - someone who makes provides an opportunity or just makes a suggestion.

For retiring La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh, it was a suggestion made by his political science professor, Joe Heim.

The two had a chance meeting near a three-way stop on the UW-La Crosse campus and they began debating about it.

Walsh says it was a simple discussion with opposing points of view. At the end of the conversation, Walsh says Heim said to him, "You should go into law enforcement."

That's what Walsh did for the past 30 years.

He held a number of positions with the department, including school resource officer. He says that was his favorite because it provided an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people.

When he began in 1990, he listened to one of the older officers explain how quickly the time goes by. He didn't believe it then, but he does now.

"It seems like just yesterday I was going through field training and learning the different aspects of law enforcement and now I'm already done with it."

With his wife Deb, Walsh retired December 21, 2020. Both are healthy and finally have the time to do the traveling they've always wanted to do.