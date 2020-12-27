1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — One of the six men who were shot near Boston while filming a music video has died. Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec says police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man has died and one was in critical condition. He says the five wounded men were expected to survive. Details on the nature of the music video and the artist involved weren’t available Sunday. Kmiec says it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation continues. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning, and the names of the men have not been released.