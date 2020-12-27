Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,287 new cases, La Crosse County resident among 9 deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP/WXOW) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting 2,287 positive tests for the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the total number of confirmed cases to 470,818.

The new cases accounted for 46.7% of the 4,902 tests that were processed in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate since the start of the pandemic stands at about 10%.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that the rolling average number of daily cases in Wisconsin over the past two weeks has decreased by 45.3%.

The state ranks 34th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 379 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

The state reported nine new deaths since Saturday, for a total of 4,692 fatalities.

DHS reports that one of the deaths was a La Crosse County resident. Details weren't available Sunday from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaboarative or La Crosse County Health Department.

There were 33 total COVID patients in the Western Region of Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon, a drop of eight since the last report. The region comprises Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Two COVID patients are currently in the ICU, down one from the day before.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 56 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

1 10-19: 5

5 20-29: 16

16 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 8

8 50-59: 7

7 60-69: 5

5 70-79: 3

3 80-89: 3

3 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 959 (+5) 7 (+1) 3.14 Crawford 1,535 (+1) 12 3.86 Grant 4,027 (-1)* 77 10.71 Jackson 2,324 (-1)* 16 13.86 La Crosse 9,831 (+56) 55 (+1) 41.57 Monroe 3,375 (+5) 23 19.57 Trempealeau 2,904 (+16) 28 9.43 Vernon 1,483 (+5) 27 (+1) 10 *adjustment made by DHS

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.