Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah says his group now possesses twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago. He said Israel’s efforts to prevent it from acquiring them has failed. Hassan Nasrallah says in the end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Arabic Al-Mayadeen TV broadcast Sunday that Hezbollah has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories. Nasrallah says that after Israel threatened through a U.S. official to target a Hezbollah facility in the eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate to any such attack. Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision guided missiles.