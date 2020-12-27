Man surrenders to Green Bay police after armed standoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who exchanged gunfire with Green Bay police surrendered after a standoff with officers and discussions with crisis negotiators. Police say the incident began Sunday morning when police spotted the man, who was wanted on an unspecified warrant. Following a pursuit, the man eventually pulled a gun and shot at officers, who returned fire. WBAY-TV reports that negotiators were able to defuse the situation and convinced the man to leave his vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police say they don’t know how many shots were fired. The three officers involved in the standoff will be placed on administrative assignments, which is standard department procedure.