New technology aims to help clients of public defenders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New technology is giving people who opt for public defenders in Hennepin County a way to receive hearing reminders and to communicate directly with their attorneys. The technology by San Francisco-based Uptrust is designed to help people make their court dates and avoid being jailed, as well as save taxpayers money. It allows public defenders to communicate with their clients through a website or a smartphone app. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that 2019 Fourth Judicial District report shows it costs about $5.1 million a year for Hennepin County to jail people who failed to attend court hearings. It costs about $1.4 million to hold court hearings where defendants don’t appear.