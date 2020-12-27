Petition to end homelessness by 2025

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A group has started a petition to end homelessness in the La Crosse area by 2025. The Housing First committee of Our Wisconsin Revolution has launched the petition. They are calling on local leaders to end homelessness, wanting a true end to the issue and not just a managing solution.

In the petition, the group says safe and dignified housing should be the priority. They would like it to get the same attention as such projects as road construction or downtown renovations. They also want those directly in need to have a voice in the matter.

"We need to listen to them, what their needs are," said Joella Striebel, Northwest Region Organizer. "We tend to think we know best for people who are struggling without really listening to them and what their needs are."

The group says a reasonable target date is 2025, but that shouldn't take away from the emergency situation now, with the arrival of winter and the ongoing pandemic.

To find out more go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/118AaQm1jJUdTFieuLw8FiaVuGikN7BbQbL6pA1DwSQE/edit