Special charitable tax deduction available before 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – As the year winds to a close, some are thinking about filing their taxes. This spring, it will be easier to get a little more back.

When Congress passed the CARES Act, it included language to give more people a benefit from donating money to charity. If you donate up to $300 before Dec. 31, you will be able to deduct that charitable giving on the first page of your 10-40. Previously, filers had to itemize their charitable deductions, but the IRS reports that 87% of people don’t, even if they do donate to a registered non-profit.

Tax specialist Michael Kubiak said this new deduction will give people more back for their tax refunds in the spring, while also encouraging people to give to charity.

“The purpose for donating is not necessarily for the tax break but to do something nice for the community so this is a little bit of an enhancement or payback saying hey if you give a $300 contribution this will reduce your taxes on there and increase your refund,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak added the donation must be cash to a registered non-profit and not something such as clothing donations or donating to someone on Go-Fund-Me.