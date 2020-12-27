Top associate of Russia’s Navalny released from detention

MOSCOW (AP) — A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from detention Sunday. Lyubov Sobol said she was charged with trespassing after ringing the doorbell of an alleged security operative who has inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.