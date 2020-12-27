Wisconsin reports nearly 2,300 new virus cases, 9 new deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting 2,287 positive tests for the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the total number of confirmed cases to 470,818. The new cases accounted for 46.7% of the 4,902 tests that were processed in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate since the start of the pandemic stands at about 10%. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the rolling average number of daily cases in Wisconsin over the past two weeks has decreased by 45.3%. The state ranks 34th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 379 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week. The state reported nine new deaths since Saturday, for a total of 4,692 fatalities.