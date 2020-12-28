2 shot near George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man and a woman were shot near the George Floyd memorial site in south Minneapolis. Police received a report of a shooting near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South on Sunday night. Police spokesman John Elder says the victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. He says their injuries were not life-threatening. George Floyd was killed at the corner of 38th and Chicago on May 25 while in police custody. The Star Tribune reports the intersection since has become a Floyd memorial, but residents and authorities say it has also seen increased gunfire.I