Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory on a snowy Sunday evening. The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago or Seattle loses at San Francisco next week. Tennessee squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title and their second straight playoff berth by winning at Houston next week.