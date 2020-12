MADISON, Wis. (AP) --Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 as Maryland beat No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64.

Wiggins also grabbed nine rebounds for Maryland, which snapped Wisconsin's 15-game home winning streak and a stretch of 10 straight conference wins that dated back to last season.

D'Mitrik Trice scored 25 points to lead Wisconsin.

La Crosse's Johnny Davis had 4 off the bench.