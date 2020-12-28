Minnesota HS athletes to begin competitions Jan. 14

Brooklyn Cetner, Minn. (WXOW) January 14, mark it down Minnesota High School athletes.

That's the day the Minnesota Department of Health has targeted for the return to competition.

Minnesota high schools and youth sports already have the green light to return to practice on January 4.

There are some protocols in place for competitions, including face coverings by everyone at all times with only a few exceptions.

In a news release Monday from the Minnesota State High School League they said "This new guidance and information is an important step as the League continues forward with a winter season model approved by the Board of Directors. This flexible model will be adapted to include the start of practice on Jan. 4 and the start of competitions on Jan. 14. The League continues to work with member schools to provide leadership and support to ensure the safest possible return to sports and activities."

“These experiences are so important to students and they have been anxiously waiting to get these winter seasons started,” MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said. “By implementing these safety protocols recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and required by the Minnesota Department of Health, we have the best chance to provide safe seasons with reduced interruptions and also plan for full postseason experiences.”