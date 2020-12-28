Jefferson Award Winners: Reegan and Nick Jensen-Shafer

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Without people willing to amplify the power of a little pantry outside of a La Crosse elementary school, the free resource might only ever be seen by those within walking distance.

So it's lucky that Reegan and Nick Jensen-Schafer strolled by Hamilton Elementary about two years ago. "We just keep filling it," laughed the La Crosse couple.

They've become pantry ambassadors and when the shelves are empty, they tap into the power of social media. "Within minutes our Venmo is going off," explained Reegan. "Or PayPal," added Nick. "Or someone is dropping off donations to our house that same day," finished Reegan.

The meals, this year, can move fast. And because the food often ends up in small hands, Reegan and Nick will keep returning. "I was almost a school teacher," explained Nick. "So knowing that kids are in need or might not be able to have a meal, that drew me in."

"We've been here (at the pantry) several times in the evening to drop off food," added Reegan, "And we see kids who are leaving school, who are grabbing things to take home, and I think knowing that the kids have stepped up and are helping out their families... that definitely grabs the heartstrings."

Like the mighty Mississippi, generosity flows through La Crosse, and it's why they chose to call it home. Nick works for Marine Credit Union and Reegan works for Delta Airlines. "Both companies are really big on community involvement and giving back, so it just feels natural for us to find additional ways to give back to the community," said Reegan.

This year alone, you may have seen them ringing bells for the Salvation Army. They also became the first same-sex couple to serve as Oktoberfest grenadiers and helped collect over 1,200 winter coats that went to people who had none.

Often their generosity spills over into their home. "Our dining room table has become our card area," they laughed. When the pair realized they couldn't spend the holidays with their grandparents, because of pandemic restrictions, they began worrying about others who may be all alone.



They started with a goal of collecting 58 Christmas cards to deliver to one senior living facility. But they ended up with nearly 800 cards and then dropped them off all over the area.

"It means so, so much to us and the residents," said Courtney Lundmark, a Program Coordinator at an area senior living facility. "More than really anyone will ever know unless you're in their rooms handing them the cards. Their smiles... it brightens their day. Even the residents who can't necessarily read love the cards to be read to them, they love holding them. Sometimes they hold them for hours! And they hang them up in their rooms."

While you may have the urge to label the pair as holiday elves it's clear… these two spread magic all year round. "I know Reegan and Nick and I know how amazing they are," added Lundmark. "From the day I met them I knew that they are just some of the kindest people. Something like this takes a lot of organization and time. And then just the compassion and the passion it takes to put something like this together, it's amazing."

You can follow the Little Free Pantry at Hamilton Elementary on Facebook. If you'd like to send a donation through the mail you can send checks to La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. at P.O. Box 1661 La Crosse, WI 54602.

