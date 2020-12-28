La Crescent veterinarian in the fight of her life

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Dr. Bonni Robilliard is respected and adored by her colleagues at La Crescent Animal Care so they are sharing her story in hopes of finding her a kidney donor.

Bonni was close to finding someone twice but now she finds herself nearing her 70th birthday which makes her ineligible for the donor-recipient list.

At La Crescent Animal Care people and their pets get compassionate service no matter the reason for their visit. This time the role is reversed. One of the veterinarians needs help.

Robilliard has been on the kidney transplant wait list for five years now. Time is running out.

She's in stage IV kidney disease. She's on the transplant list and in search of a donor.

Dr. Michael McCormick hired Bonni three years ago. He said she is the last one to ask for help.

"I feel very humbled because my thought is always how can I help somebody else, so for people to gather together to help me out it's like 'Oh my gosh," said Dr. Bonni.

Colleagues say Dr. Bonni is well respected and has quite the resume.

Very incredible life she's had. Made choices that weren't necessarily for herself but others.

We found her when she had come back from 15 years of doing missionary work in Africa. She wanted to get back into practice. We're just really happy to have her. She's made a big contribution to the practice.

Dr. Bonni graduated from Vet School 41 years ago and started her own equine practice but quit to follow a different calling. One that landed her in some pretty scary situations.

Live in the war zones, getting bombs dropped on you a couple times a day. No I don't have a whole lot of fear.

However, she does feel a sense of urgency.

"I've been hanging on for five to six years right on the edge of needing a transplant …going on dialysis…that sort of thing and the opportunity has approached that I need to take steps right away," said Dr. Bonni.

Dr. Bonni says she has some pretty tough days but keeps pushing through. Serving others - while difficult sometimes - is and always will be her calling.

"I like to be able to contribute back to other people and that's one thing with veterinarian medicine but help the pets but help the owners too because there's time when there is nothing that can be done for a a pet, an aging pet. I feel I have a connection with my clients to help them through that transition when they lose a pet," said Dr. Bonni.

And that's why her colleagues want to turn the tables and do something for her.

"Bonni doesn't have close family and we want to be her family and we know that she needs a kidney and we'd like to help her find one," said Dr. Michael McCormick.

Colleagues have already prepared what they would say to that person.

"I would say it's making an awesome donation to a very giving, wonderful, compassionate person so that she can continue on her life journey," said Jeanne Brown.

If you or someone you know would like to help Bonni contact La Crescent Animal Care at 507-895-3601.