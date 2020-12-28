La Crosse parking rules back in effect

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - This past week brought some measurable snow to La Crosse. With it's arrival comes a reminder that alternate side street parking is back in full effect. Cars on the wrong side of the street overnight will be ticketed. The fine for each ticket is $15.

The city opted to suspend issuing tickets shortly after the official beginning of alternate side parking back on November 15th due to no snow. However, with the measurable amount now arrived and more snow expected this week, cars will need to be moved accordingly. The rules state cars be parked overnight on either the odd or even address side, as in conjunction with the day of the week.

Alternate side parking is scheduled to continue through March 15th.