La Crosse Skyrockers give the community hope this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Skyrockers firework show is a tradition with a rich past. Its history goes back as far as 90 years.

Sonya Mix, the Show Director for the Skyrockers, said the show started during The Great Depression where ten men got together and set off fireworks at the top of Grandad Bluffs and set off fireworks to spark hope in the lives of people.

"Ten years after The Great Depression, the Flu virus hit, and during this pandemic, it is no secret that we need some magic this year," said Mix.

Mary Schmal, the V.P. of La Crosse Skyrockers, and Mix said most Skyrocker members are lifers, meaning that members can go back as far as five generations.

"This year, I have never felt so much personal responsibility with myself and the team," Schmal said. "It is safe to say we have all struggled from COVID this year. We all need a breath of fresh air and something happy to think about, and I think the show will be just that."

At the top of the bluffs on Monday morning, Tammy Hayden and Mark Frise enjoyed the view. Hayden and Frise said they are excited about the upcoming fireworks show.

"I am thrilled the show will be going on. It is exhilarating, and it takes people's minds off the bad year we just had," Hayden said. "The show that is put on by the Skyrockers is just outstanding!"

Schmal said about 1,200 fireworks will light up La Crosse's night sky. The fireworks will be set off through an electronic firing system. The fireworks will vary from shells, fireballs, cakes, candles, and much more.

"Fireworks are near and dear to everyone," Frise said. "Fireworks can be enjoyed by any generation. People have view fireworks since they were three years old."

The La Crosse Skyrockers is a nonprofit organization and use donated funds to purchase and support the firework show. This year, Schmal said they did not promote or ask for funds this year because they realize this year is a financial downfall for most.

Schmal said he wanted to make a special thanks to Mayor Tim Kabat and his Action Team to make sure the show will happen this year.

Schmal said the best areas to view the show is anywhere you can see "old glory" on top of the bluffs.

