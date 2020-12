BLAIR-TAYLOR, WIS. (WXOW) - The Blair-Taylor Lady-Wildcats stay perfect on the year with a 68-38 victory over Melrose-Mindoro.

Lindsay Steien led the way for Blair-Taylor with 28 points.

Next, Blair-Taylor will go for win number 6 when they travel to Stratford on Wednesday, December 30th.

Melrose-Mindoro will try to get back in the win column when they play Cochrane-Fountain City on January 4th.