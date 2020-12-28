Minnesota Update: 79 deaths, 1,917 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday 13 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,160 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,339 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that another 1,087 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Two people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Eight were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported eight new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 13,000 COVID-19 tests in Monda's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,493,773. MDH said approximately 2,952,115 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 410,138 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 31,605 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 13,473 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 391,248 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 21,420 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,539 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

