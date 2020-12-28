N Macedonia: 8 charged with creating terrorist organization

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say eight men have been arrested on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks in the country and officers have seized a large quantity of weapons. Police said the men were arrested late Sunday and are between 21- and 31-years-old. One of the suspects had a previous conviction of participation in the Islamic State group. The eight have been charged with creating a terrorist organization. They are accused of procuring weapons, ammunition and military equipment that they hid near a road in a village near the northern town of Kumanovo, making improvised explosive devices and carrying out test firings.