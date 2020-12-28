One Good Thing: Highlights of 9 months in tales of kindness

In mid-March, as the coronavirus was ravaging communities and economies around the world, The Associated Press launched its “One Good Thing” series to highlight individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times. There was the surprise birthday parade for a 6-year-old in Virginia, the newlyweds in Sri Lanka who turned their wedding day into a day of service for the less fortunate, the trumpet-playing firefighter serenading shut-in residents of Rio. Nine months later we’ve hit every continent except Antarctica to bring the world stories of goodness and light, of people finding ways to make a difference no matter how small.