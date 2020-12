TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points as Drake won its 11th straight game, getting past Indiana State 73-66. Joseph Yesufu had 13 points for Drake. Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and eight rebounds. Jake LaRavia had 20 points for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese added 18 points. Tyreke Key had 11 points.