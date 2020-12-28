Protests erupt against new Montenegro govt over religion law

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Montenegro, accusing the new government of being pro-Serb over its plans to amend a religious property law that is strongly opposed by the Serbian Orthodox Church. Carrying Montenegrin flags and chanting “Treason!” the protesters on Monday gathered outside the parliament building in the capital of Podgorica as lawmakers convened to discuss the proposed changes. The rally is the first major protest against the new authorities that came to power after ousting a long-ruling pro-Western party in an August election. That vote was marked by the dispute over the religious law.